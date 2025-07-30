Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2939000https://zeenews.india.com/education/ddu-result-2025-ug-pg-courses-seat-allotment-result-released-at-ddugu-ac-in-check-direct-link-here-2939000.html
NewsEducation
DDU RESULT 2025

DDU Result 2025: UG, PG Courses Seat Allotment Result Released At ddugu.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

The seat allotment is part of DDU's centralised admission process for the 2025 academic session, scroll down for direct link and other details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DDU Result 2025: UG, PG Courses Seat Allotment Result Released At ddugu.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

DDU Result 2025: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU) has released the seat allotment results for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the 2025 academic year. Candidates who registered for counselling can check their allotment status on the official website, ddugu.ac.in.

According to the latest update on the university’s portal, the seat allotment results are out for most UG and PG courses. However, results for a few programmes — including BA (Hons), B.Sc. (Maths/Bio) Hons, B.Tech, M.Sc. Agriculture, LLM, and M.Ed. — will be declared later.

DDU Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of DDU: ddugu.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Admission’ link.
Step 3: Then, click on the link for ‘DDU 2025 Seat Allotment Result’.
Step 4: Enter your DDURN or Form Number and the Captcha code in the given fields.
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check your seat allotment result.
Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

DDU Result 2025; direct link to download result here

The seat allotment is part of DDU's centralised admission process for the 2025 academic session. Candidates who receive a seat must complete the next steps—such as paying the admission fee and verifying documents—within the given deadline to confirm their admission.

Candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the university's official website for the latest updates on pending programme results and upcoming counselling guidelines.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK