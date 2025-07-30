DDU Result 2025: UG, PG Courses Seat Allotment Result Released At ddugu.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

DDU Result 2025: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU) has released the seat allotment results for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the 2025 academic year. Candidates who registered for counselling can check their allotment status on the official website, ddugu.ac.in.

According to the latest update on the university’s portal, the seat allotment results are out for most UG and PG courses. However, results for a few programmes — including BA (Hons), B.Sc. (Maths/Bio) Hons, B.Tech, M.Sc. Agriculture, LLM, and M.Ed. — will be declared later.

DDU Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of DDU: ddugu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Admission’ link.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for ‘DDU 2025 Seat Allotment Result’.

Step 4: Enter your DDURN or Form Number and the Captcha code in the given fields.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check your seat allotment result.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

The seat allotment is part of DDU's centralised admission process for the 2025 academic session. Candidates who receive a seat must complete the next steps—such as paying the admission fee and verifying documents—within the given deadline to confirm their admission.

Candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the university's official website for the latest updates on pending programme results and upcoming counselling guidelines.