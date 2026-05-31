Delhi CM Shri school result 2026 out for Class 11 at edudel.nic.in; Check scorecard now

CM Shri result 11: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the CM Shri School Admission Test result 2026 for class 11 candidates at edudel.nic.in. Those students who have appeared for the entrance examination can now check their results online through the official website.

The result has been released in the form of a merit list, and admissions will be granted strictly on the basis of candidates’ performance in the entrance examination.

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Where to check Delhi CM Shri school class 11 result?

edudel.nic.in

How to check Delhi CM Shri school Class 11 result 2026

As the results have been announced now, students can follow these steps to access their results at the official website.

Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in.

Click on the “CM Shri School Admission Test 2026” link available on the homepage.

Select the “Class 11 Result/Merit List 2026” option.

Enter the required login credentials, including Registration ID and Roll Number.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the merit list or scorecard for future reference.

Details mentioned in the result

The CM Shri School Class 11 result is expected to include:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Marks obtained

Qualifying status

Allotted school (if applicable)

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the result and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

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Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be required to complete the admission process within the stipulated timeline. They must visit the allotted CM Shri School with all necessary documents, including:

Birth certificate

Residence proof

Previous academic records

Printed copy of the result

Passport-size photographs

It must be noted that the admission will be confirmed only after successful document verification and completion of all formalities prescribed by the school authorities.

Is there a possibility of further merit lists?

Students who are not selected in the first merit list should continue monitoring the official website for updates. The Directorate of Education may release additional merit lists if seats remain vacant after the first round of admissions.

The result announcement and admission process details have been reported by the Directorate of Education and multiple education portals.

The CM Shri School Admission Test was conducted for admission to Class 11 in CM Shri Schools across Delhi for the 2026–27 academic session. The result has been released in the form of a merit list, and admissions will be granted strictly on the basis of candidates’ performance in the entrance examination.