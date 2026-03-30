Delhi DoE Result 2026 for Class 9, Class 11 OUT today at edudel.nic.in

Delhi DoE Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of Delhi, has announced the Delhi School Results 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11 students for the academic session 2025‑26. The results have been declared today, March 30, 2026, enabling students to check and download their scorecards online.

Direct Link to Check Result

Students can access their Class 9 and Class 11 results 2026 through the official results portal at edudel.nic.in. The scorecards are available for download once students log in with their credentials.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to Download Your Scorecard

To download the Delhi school result 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11, students should follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website — edudel.nic.in

Navigate to the “Results 2025‑26” section

Click on the result link for Class 9 or Class 11

Enter required details such as roll number, date of birth, class, and section

Submit to view your result

Download the provisional scorecard and save it for future reference

Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The scorecards for Class 9 and Class 11 include key information such as:

Student’s name and personal details

School name

Class and section

Subject‑wise marks or grades

Total marks

Overall percentage/grade

Result status (pass/promoted)

Students and parents are advised to carefully verify all details and contact school authorities if there are any discrepancies.

Students who pass the Class 9 examinations will be promoted to Class 10, while those who clear Class 11 will move on to Class 12. Those who are satisfied with their performance can plan their next academic steps accordingly.