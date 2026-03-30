Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031914https://zeenews.india.com/education/delhi-doe-result-2026-for-class-9-class-11-out-today-at-edudel-nic-in-3031914.html
NewsEducationDelhi DoE Result 2026 for Class 9, Class 11 OUT today at edudel.nic.in
DELHI DOE RESULT 2026

Delhi DoE Result 2026 for Class 9, Class 11 OUT today at edudel.nic.in

Delhi DoE Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of Delhi, has announced the Delhi School Results 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11 students for the academic session 2025‑26. Students can check results online using their roll number.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi DoE Result 2026 for Class 9, Class 11 OUT today at edudel.nic.in

Delhi DoE Result 2026: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of Delhi, has announced the Delhi School Results 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11 students for the academic session 2025‑26. The results have been declared today, March 30, 2026, enabling students to check and download their scorecards online. 

Direct Link to Check Result

Students can access their Class 9 and Class 11 results 2026 through the official results portal at edudel.nic.in. The scorecards are available for download once students log in with their credentials. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to Download Your Scorecard

To download the Delhi school result 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11, students should follow these simple steps:

  • Visit the official website — edudel.nic.in
  • Navigate to the “Results 2025‑26” section
  • Click on the result link for Class 9 or Class 11
  • Enter required details such as roll number, date of birth, class, and section
  • Submit to view your result
  • Download the provisional scorecard and save it for future reference 

Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The scorecards for Class 9 and Class 11 include key information such as:

  • Student’s name and personal details
  • School name
  • Class and section
  • Subject‑wise marks or grades
  • Total marks
  • Overall percentage/grade
  • Result status (pass/promoted)

Students and parents are advised to carefully verify all details and contact school authorities if there are any discrepancies.

Students who pass the Class 9 examinations will be promoted to Class 10, while those who clear Class 11 will move on to Class 12. Those who are satisfied with their performance can plan their next academic steps accordingly. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mumbai Indians
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians end opening match curse, beat KKR by 6 wickets
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy; Vayu becomes big brother
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel shares throwback from LA birthday with Salman Khan
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma creates history, slams his fastest IPL fifty in MI vs KKR clash
short kurti
Stylish Short Kurtis for Women for Daily Wear
bodycon dress
Trendy Bodycon Dresses for Stylish Women
MS Dhoni
When did MS Dhoni last miss IPL match for CSK? A look at past instances
Women blazer
Stylish Women Blazers for Office and Casual Wear
women bags
Trendy Women Shoulder Bags and Sling Bags
Men formal shirt
Stylish Men’s Formal Shirts on Amazon