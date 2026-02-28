Delhi-Ghaziabad-Noida School Holiday Alert: Classes closed for pre-primary to 5th for Holika Dahan, Holi - Check dates

In a cheer for students and parents looking to celebrate Holi with their extended families or planning to undertake some trips, the Education Department in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida have announced holidays up to March 5 in the wake of Holika Dahan and Holi celebrations. Including Saturday and Sunday (Feb 28 and March 1) weekends, now parents will have around six days of school holiday till March 5. Thus, families can plan their trips or family gatherings with ease.

Delhi School Holidays

Delhi schools have already sent messages to parents informing them about school holidays. The classes for pre-foundation to 5th will be closed up to March 5. While some schools are reopening on March 5, some are opening from March 6 - Friday.

Ghaziabad School Holidays

As per the directives of the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), the school will remain closed from March 2 to March 5 on account of Holi. The school will reopen on 6.03.2026 (Friday). Classes from Pre-Primary to 5 will have regular working school from 6.03.2026 (Friday) onwards, said the education department. The schools have informed the parents accordingly.

Noida School Holidays

Just like Delhi and Ghaziabad, the Noida schools will also be closed for the Holi festival. While some schools are reopening on March 5, some are reopening classes from March 6.

‘Nine days of school holiday’

Since many schools are reopening on Friday, March 6, and will again be closed on Saturday and Sunday (depending on the school's holiday schedule), if a student takes a leave on Friday, the family can have a continuous holiday for nine days. This means, they can comfortably plan for their outings/family gatherings and even their kids’ study won’t be affected much.

When is Holi?

According to the Hindu panchang and calendars, the festival of colours, Holi, is being celebrated on March 4. Since there is an eclipse on March 3, the Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 2 instead of March 3. However, the dates for Holika Dahan may differ from region to region.