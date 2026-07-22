/Delhi government allots 275 internship seats to foreign medical graduates across 12 hospitals

The Delhi government has facilitated internships for 275 Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) across 12 hospitals in the national capital following a structured counselling process, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh announced on Tuesday.
Of the 275 seats, 68 have been allotted across seven teaching hospitals including ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital, and NDMC Medical College.
The remaining 207 seats have gone to five non-teaching hospitals: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar, Jaipur Golden Hospital, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, and St Stephen's Hospital.
The allotment addresses a long-pending bottleneck for FMGs, who must complete a mandatory internship after clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) before they can register as practising doctors in India.
According to the Delhi government, the Health Department worked with both teaching and non-teaching hospitals to ensure a transparent counselling process and equitable seat distribution, allowing the internship cycle to begin on schedule.
Singh said the government's priority was to ensure every eligible foreign medical graduate gets a fair shot at completing their internship and contributing to the healthcare system, describing the initiative as part of a broader push to strengthen Delhi's medical services.
The move comes against the backdrop of a persistent shortage of internship seats for FMGs in Delhi.
As recently as 2024, the Delhi Medical Council had flagged that over 1,000 aspiring interns had applied for a pool of just 60 available seats, prompting repeated requests to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to expand internship access including permission for FMGs to train at non-teaching institutes, which the NMC has since extended in phases.
This year's 275-seat allotment marks a significant expansion compared to those earlier cycles, though it still falls well short of matching total demand from FMG aspirants nationally.
Under NMC rules, FMGs must complete a 12-month internship within two years of clearing the FMGE to be eligible for permanent registration, and are entitled to the same stipend as Indian medical interns, with hospitals barred from charging any fees for the training.
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