Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Delhi government allots 275 internship seats to foreign medical graduates across 12 hospitals

Delhi government allots 275 internship seats to foreign medical graduates across 12 hospitals

The move comes against the backdrop of a persistent shortage of internship seats for FMGs in Delhi.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Delhi government allots 275 internship seats to foreign medical graduates across 12 hospitals

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi government allots 275 internship seats to foreign medical graduates across 12 hospitals
delhi medical internship foreign students news today4 min ago
2
Commonwealth Games9 min ago
3
Sonam Wangchuk20 min ago
4
IMD25 min ago
5
National Mango Day 202638 min ago