Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053569https://zeenews.india.com/education/delhi-government-iti-admission-2026-registration-begins-june-8-check-eligibility-documents-and-application-process-3053569.html
NewsEducationDelhi Government ITI Admission 2026 registration begins June 8; Check eligibility, documents and application process
DELHI ITI ADMISSION 2026

Delhi Government ITI Admission 2026 registration begins June 8; Check eligibility, documents and application process

Delhi ITI Admission 2026: The admission process offers students an opportunity to enrol in a wide range of technical and vocational courses designed to enhance employability and industry-relevant skills.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Government ITI Admission 2026 registration begins June 8; Check eligibility, documents and application process

Delhi ITI Admission 2026: The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of Delhi, will commence the registration process for admission to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the national capital from June 8, 2026. 

Those candidates who are interested can apply online through the official admission portal.

Also Read: CISF ASI Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 24 posts

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The admission process offers students an opportunity to enrol in a wide range of technical and vocational courses designed to enhance employability and industry-relevant skills. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, reservation policy, and document requirements before submitting their applications.

Who can apply?

Candidates must satisfy the educational qualifications and age requirements prescribed for their chosen trade.

The eligibility criteria vary depending on the course. While some trades require candidates to have passed Class 8, others may require Class 10 or Class 12 qualifications.

Applicants should verify the specific eligibility requirements for their preferred trade before applying.

List of documents required

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready while filling out the application form:

  • Class 8, Class 10, or Class 12 mark sheets (as applicable)
  • Date of Birth certificate
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Recent passport-size photograph
  • Candidate's signature
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Residence proof
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability certificate for PwD candidates
  • Any other document specified by DTTE during admission
  • Applicants should ensure that all documents are uploaded in the prescribed format and size.

Reservation Policy

The Delhi government has provided reservation benefits for eligible categories in accordance with existing norms. Reservations are expected to be available for:

  • Scheduled Castes (SC)
  • Scheduled Tribes (ST)
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC)
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
  • Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
  • Other eligible categories as notified by the government

Candidates claiming reservation benefits must submit valid supporting documents during the admission process.

Courses Offered in Delhi ITIs

Delhi government ITIs offer training in a variety of technical and vocational trades, including:

  • Electrician
  • Fitter
  • Mechanic
  • Welder
  • Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)
  • Draughtsman
  • Electronics Mechanic
  • Sewing Technology
  • Plumber
  • Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician

The availability of seats may vary depending on the institute and trade selected by the candidate.

Also Read: JEE Advanced AAT result 2026 out at jeeadv.ac.in; Check qualifying status here

How to apply for Delhi ITI Admission 2026

In order to apply for Delhi ITI admission 2026, candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

  • Visit the official Delhi ITI admission portal.
  • Register using the required details.
  • Fill in personal, educational, and contact information.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Review the application form carefully.
  • Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should complete the registration process as early as possible and regularly check the official admission portal for updates regarding merit lists, counselling schedules, document verification, and seat allotment procedures.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Shreyas Iyer
Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Shreyas Iyer becoming India T20I captain - WATCH
Tel Aviv
Pentagon's Mossad warning raises questions over US-Israel trust
Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva creates history with French Open women's singles title win
Cockroach Janata Party Protest
Crowds, slogans, anger – did Cockroach Janata Party achieve anything?
KL Rahul
'Tried not to restrict...': Rahul reveals mindset behind Afghanistan hundred
Nitin Nabin
India's youth won't be puppets in anyone's hands: Nitin Nabin takes dig at CJP
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill creates Test history; overtakes Sourav Ganguly, Dhoni for most...
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India call-up
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s coach makes big prediction after India T20I selection
Auto news
Duster 1-litre mileage revealed: Is it more efficient than Creta & Seltos?
Delhi Court
Delhi Court extends custody of four accused in ISI-linked terror module case