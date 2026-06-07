Delhi Government ITI Admission 2026 registration begins June 8; Check eligibility, documents and application process

Delhi ITI Admission 2026: The Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of Delhi, will commence the registration process for admission to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the national capital from June 8, 2026.

Those candidates who are interested can apply online through the official admission portal.

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The admission process offers students an opportunity to enrol in a wide range of technical and vocational courses designed to enhance employability and industry-relevant skills. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, reservation policy, and document requirements before submitting their applications.

Who can apply?

Candidates must satisfy the educational qualifications and age requirements prescribed for their chosen trade.

The eligibility criteria vary depending on the course. While some trades require candidates to have passed Class 8, others may require Class 10 or Class 12 qualifications.

Applicants should verify the specific eligibility requirements for their preferred trade before applying.

List of documents required

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready while filling out the application form:

Class 8, Class 10, or Class 12 mark sheets (as applicable)

Date of Birth certificate

Aadhaar Card

Recent passport-size photograph

Candidate's signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

Residence proof

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate for PwD candidates

Any other document specified by DTTE during admission

Applicants should ensure that all documents are uploaded in the prescribed format and size.

Reservation Policy

The Delhi government has provided reservation benefits for eligible categories in accordance with existing norms. Reservations are expected to be available for:

Scheduled Castes (SC)

Scheduled Tribes (ST)

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

Other eligible categories as notified by the government

Candidates claiming reservation benefits must submit valid supporting documents during the admission process.

Courses Offered in Delhi ITIs

Delhi government ITIs offer training in a variety of technical and vocational trades, including:

Electrician

Fitter

Mechanic

Welder

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)

Draughtsman

Electronics Mechanic

Sewing Technology

Plumber

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician

The availability of seats may vary depending on the institute and trade selected by the candidate.

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How to apply for Delhi ITI Admission 2026

In order to apply for Delhi ITI admission 2026, candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official Delhi ITI admission portal.

Register using the required details.

Fill in personal, educational, and contact information.

Upload the necessary documents.

Review the application form carefully.

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should complete the registration process as early as possible and regularly check the official admission portal for updates regarding merit lists, counselling schedules, document verification, and seat allotment procedures.