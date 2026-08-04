/Delhi Government to offer free JEE, NEET coaching to class 12 students

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has rolled out a new scholarship opportunity for Class 12 science students in government and government-aided schools, offering free residential coaching for India's toughest engineering and medical entrance exams the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
The initiative is being run in partnership with the Dakshana Foundation, a Pune-based non-profit that has for years worked to give meritorious but financially disadvantaged students a shot at India's top engineering and medical colleges.
Selected students will get a full year of free residential coaching, along with accommodation and meals, at the Dakshana Valley campus near Pune.
According to a circular issued by the DoE, the scholarship is open to meritorious and deserving Class 12 (Science) students currently studying in Delhi's government and government-aided schools.
Admission to the programme isn't automatic; students must clear the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JDST) 2027, which is scheduled for December this year.
The Dakshana Foundation has laid out clear eligibility criteria for applicants:
Academic year: Currently enrolled in Class 12 Science at a government or aided school for 2026–27, having appeared for board exams by May 2027.
Merit cut-offs (aggregate of Maths and Science in Class 10): 85% for general-category male students aiming for engineering (with relaxed cut-offs for EWS/OBC, SC, ST, and PwD categories), and 80% for female engineering aspirants and all medical aspirants, again with category-wise relaxations.
Family income: Annual family income must be below ₹3 lakh.
Interested students can register for the JDST 2027 through Dakshana's official application portal, with updates also being shared via a dedicated Telegram channel for aspirants.
This isn't Delhi's first attempt at widening access to competitive-exam coaching for government school students.
Over the past few years, the Delhi government has run similar tie-ups including a long-running partnership with Avanti Fellows for Classes 11–12, an online crash-course collaboration with BIG Institute for NEET and CUET aspirants, and the more recent Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission, which offers coaching across JEE, NEET, CUET-UG, CA Foundation, and CLAT through tie-ups with institutes like Aakash and Narayana.
The common thread across these programmes is affordability: coaching for JEE and NEET can cost families anywhere from tens of thousands to lakhs of rupees a year, putting it out of reach for many government school students.
By plugging into established players like Dakshana, the Delhi government is aiming to level that playing field without having to build coaching infrastructure from scratch.
Students and schools awaiting further details are advised to watch for official communication from the DoE and the Dakshana Foundation's application portal as the December 2027 selection test approaches.
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