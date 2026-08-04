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Delhi Government to offer free JEE, NEET coaching to class 12 students

Selected students will get a full year of free residential coaching, along with accommodation and meals, at the Dakshana Valley campus near Pune.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Delhi Government to offer free JEE, NEET coaching to class 12 students

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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