Delhi Govt asks SC to hold School Fee Act; Why it won’t apply this year

The Delhi government has informed the Supreme Court that the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixing and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, aimed at regulating school fees and preventing unjustified hikes by private schools, will not come into effect in the 2025–26 academic year.

What did the Government say?

According to ANI, a bench led by Justice P.S. Narasimha noted the Delhi government’s submission that the court’s main concern was the hurried implementation of the new law which has now been clarified. The bench said the government took a better approach by confirming that the Act will be implemented only from the next academic year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, passed in August 2025, aims to regulate fees charged by private unaided schools and prevent arbitrary fee hikes. The law introduces a two-step approval process for fee increases and requires every private school to form a School Level Fee Regulation Committee.

Petitioners argued that the government is trying to apply the Act to the 2025-26 academic year, even though school fees for that year were finalised before the law came into force in December 2025. They said the law cannot be applied retrospectively.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the petitioners can raise their concerns before the Delhi High Court as the Supreme Court’s role was limited to addressing the rushed implementation of the law.

What the notification says

According to the official notification, school fees for the academic year 2025-26 have effectively been frozen. Parents have been assured that there will be no increase in fees during the current session. Schools will be allowed to charge only the fees that they were already collecting as of April 1, 2025 and no additional amount can be imposed.

The notification states that “till the fee is fixed for the next block of three years, the schools shall not charge any fees over and above the fee already being charged with effect from 01.04.2025,” meaning no new fee hike is allowed in the current academic year.

It also says that any excessive fee charged for 2025-26 will be regulated under the law and may be reviewed later, depending on the final decisions of cases pending before the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. This indicates that fee hikes made during the year are not automatically valid and could be reviewed later

Why it is on hold

The main issue was not whether private school fees should be regulated but when the new system should be applied. Bringing in a committee-based fee system in the middle of an academic year would have created problems for parents who had already paid fees and for schools that had already planned their budgets, making timing a matter of fairness. The Supreme Court did not decide on the validity of the law or stop it from being enforced. Instead, it accepted the Delhi government’s assurance and limited its focus to the speed of implementation, leaving the larger legal questions to the Delhi High Court.

As a result, 2025-26 will be a transition year with fees frozen at April 1, 2025 levels while committees and appeal bodies are set up for the future. The law has only been postponed, not cancelled and its real impact will be seen when it is fully implemented from 2026-27.