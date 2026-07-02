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Delhi govt directs private unaided schools to form fee regulation committees by July 15

Schools are required to give a mandatory seven-day public notice before conducting the draw, and a government-appointed observer will monitor the entire process independently.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Delhi govt directs private unaided schools to form fee regulation committees by July 15

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