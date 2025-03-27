Delhi Govt Launches Free Online Coaching For CUET, NEET, Benefiting 1.63 Lakh Students
Chief Minister Gupta said the initiative is designed to help government school students get into medical and engineering colleges, details below.
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BIG Institute to offer free crash courses to students for CUET and NEET preparation after Class 12. The agreement, signed between the Delhi Directorate of Education and BIG Institute, will provide free online coaching for NEET and CUET to 1.63 lakh government school students. The signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood.
Sood said that the programme will begin on April 1 and will include 180 hours of coaching over 30 days, with six hours of classes per day. Chief Minister Gupta said the initiative aims to help government school students secure admissions in medical and engineering colleges.
"With this, more and more students from Delhi government schools will get the opportunity to enrol in good colleges and successfully clear entrance exams for medical and engineering programmes," she said.
