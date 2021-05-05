Delhi govt schools urge CBSE to defer Class 10 Board results 2021

New Delhi: Expressing hesitancy over the timeline, the principals of Delhi government schools have written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and said that it would be difficult to submit the result sheets to the board by June 5.

This comes two days after CBSE announced guidelines for the revised assessment scheme for class 10 students. In a report by the Hindustan Times, the principals said it is “impossible” to select five teachers and two external examiners by May 5 while ensuring there is no overlap of teachers in the committees of two nearby schools.

“All heads of schools are of the opinion that nothing should be started in May. Many schools have been converted into vaccination centres and Covid care centres in Delhi. There is a 100% risk of getting infected if principals and teachers are asked to step outside of homes. It is not possible to form a committee by May 5,” HT quoted Sukhbir Singh Yadav, president of Vice- and Principals’ Association of Delhi, as saying.

Yadav has reportedly urged in his letter to the CBSE chairperson to defer implementation of the May 1 notification till the COVID-19 pandemic situation is controlled.

Schools have been directed to submit marks to the CBSE by June 5 while the results are slated to be out on June 20.

On May 1, CBSE had announced a policy for the tabulation of marks for cancelled Class 10 board exams based on the internal assessment conducted by schools.

In a statement, the CBSE had informed the marks of Class 10 students will be tabulated this year on basis of the internal assessment done by schools. The board also said that the CBSE Class 10 exam results 2021 will be announced tentatively by the third week of June.

