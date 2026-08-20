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Delhi HC says, Exam integrity a shared duty of candidates and regulators

The Court also took serious note of the particulars furnished by the petitioner during the admission process.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
Delhi HC says, Exam integrity a shared duty of candidates and regulators
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