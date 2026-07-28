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Delhi HC upholds ECI's power to deploy teachers, says RTE obligations must be protected

The Court stressed that teachers should not be overburdened with election work after spending long hours in classrooms.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Delhi HC upholds ECI's power to deploy teachers, says RTE obligations must be protected

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