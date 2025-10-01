Delhi Introduces ‘Rashtraneeti’ Programme To Teach Students About RSS And Freedom Fighters

Delhi government school students will soon study the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) under a new programme called 'Rashtraneeti', which will also include lessons on freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced on Tuesday. “The chapter on RSS is being added under this programme to inculcate civic and social consciousness among students and to bring Fundamental Duties into focus,” Education Minister Ashish Sood said in a statement.

The chapter under the Rashtraneeti programme is designed to foster civic awareness, ethical governance, and national pride among students from Class 1 to Class 12. As part of the curriculum, students will learn about the origins and history of the RSS, its ideology, and the contributions of its members in aiding during natural disasters and participating in the freedom struggle. The lessons will also seek to clarify misconceptions about the organisation, according to PTI.

He stated that the text will highlight the RSS’s contributions to India’s freedom struggle, as well as its social initiatives, including blood donation drives, food distribution, rescue operations during disasters such as the Kedarnath and Bihar floods, and relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chapter will also outline the history of the RSS, established in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. It will emphasise the organisation’s commitment to cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility, and will reference leaders like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who have been linked to it.

The initiative will highlight both renowned and lesser-known freedom fighters, introducing students to figures such as Veer Savarkar, Subhas Chandra Bose, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A dedicated section will also cover the contributions of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was associated with the RSS, sources said.

The curriculum has already been launched and is under review until October 15, with final textbooks expected to be published in November, according to sources. Teacher handbooks have been prepared, and training sessions are ongoing at SCERT to equip educators to teach the new material. Rashtraneeti aims to promote civic responsibility by familiarising students with governance, democracy, and active citizenship. "It is being implemented across all classes," a source added.