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Delhi launches 'heat smart school' pilot to protect students from heatwaves

The delegation reviewed a range of practical and scalable interventions introduced at the school to create a safe and climate-responsive learning environment for students during periods of extreme heat.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Delhi launches 'heat smart school' pilot to protect students from heatwaves

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Delhi launches 'heat smart school' pilot to protect students from heatwaves
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