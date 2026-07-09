/Delhi-NCR school holiday today: Ghaziabad closes schools up to class 12 amid heavy rain

Ghaziabad school news today: The Ghaziabad district administration has ordered all schools up to Class 12 to remain shut on Thursday, July 9, 2026, as incessant rainfall and a weather warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prompted authorities to prioritise student safety.
The step was taken after several localities in the district reported waterlogged streets and snarled traffic through the morning.
As per the administration's order, government, aided and private institutions teaching up to Class 12 will stay closed for the day on account of the worsening weather. The call followed hours of unrelenting rain that disrupted routine life across Ghaziabad and its neighbouring areas, leaving both students and teaching staff struggling to reach their schools safely.
The IMD has placed Ghaziabad and a number of other Uttar Pradesh districts under an Orange Alert, pointing to the likelihood of intense rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in the hours ahead.
The department flagged the risk of flooding in low-lying pockets, poor visibility on roads, and mounting congestion, and asked people to exercise caution and limit travel to what is truly necessary.
Rainfall that began early in the day has left several roads across Ghaziabad submerged, slowing down traffic and inconveniencing regular commuters.
Civic teams have been sent out to keep watch over flood-prone stretches and clear accumulated water wherever needed. The administration has appealed to residents to stay home unless stepping out is unavoidable.
The warning isn't limited to Ghaziabad the IMD has flagged heavy rain risk for multiple districts across the state as the southwest monsoon continues to stay active.
Very heavy showers are forecast for several parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next day, keeping local administrations on standby for any emergency that may arise.
Students and parents have been asked to keep track of announcements from both the district administration and individual schools.
Residents, more broadly, have been cautioned to steer clear of waterlogged streets and damaged power lines, and to stay updated through official weather bulletins until the situation eases.
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