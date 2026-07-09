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Delhi-NCR school holiday today: Ghaziabad closes schools up to class 12 amid heavy rain

Ghaziabad school news today: Very heavy showers are forecast for several parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next day, students and parents are advised to keep a check with the school authorities.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Delhi-NCR school holiday today: Ghaziabad closes schools up to class 12 amid heavy rain

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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