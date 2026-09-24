Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Delhi: NSUI stages protest against Election Commission, raises poll-related concerns

Delhi: NSUI stages protest against Election Commission, raises poll-related concerns

These figures were presented by Surjewala as part of the Congress's allegations; the Election Commission has disputed the broader characterisation of its functioning and said its decisions were taken unanimously.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Delhi: NSUI stages protest against Election Commission, raises poll-related concerns
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi: NSUI stages protest against Election Commission, raises poll-related concerns
2
3
4
5