Delhi: Parents Move Court Against DPS Dwarka Over ‘Inhumane’ Tactics, Fee Hikes & Use of Bouncers

Over 100 parents have approached the Delhi High Court with serious allegations against Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka, claiming the school expelled students over fee disputes and deployed bouncers on campus to control children more aggressively than teachers. The parents, in their petition, described these actions as “unhealthy, dirty and inhumane,” and demanded immediate intervention from the court, the Directorate of Education (DoE), and the Lieutenant Governor to take over the school’s administration.

The petitioners allege that the school has consistently forced families to pay unauthorized fee hikes, increasing the monthly fee first by Rs 7,000 and more recently by Rs 9,000. Those who could not pay, the petition states, were subjected to punitive actions. These included deploying bouncers on school grounds, confining students to the library, restricting their access to the canteen, and even monitoring their washroom usage. Students were allegedly removed from the school’s rolls without prior notice and sent home on buses without informing their parents.

In Thursday’s hearing, Justice Vikas Mahajan suggested that parents pay 50 percent of the increased fees while the case is under consideration. However, the parents declined the suggestion, citing financial difficulties. They emphasized that such coercive tactics were unacceptable and violated students' rights.

New Normal for Delhi’s Middle class under BJP Govt



Bouncers deployed outside DPS Dwarka, Delhi pic.twitter.com/8XahLfRwkS — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) May 14, 2025

This is not the first time concerns have been raised against DPS Dwarka. In April, a report submitted by an eight-member inspection committee led by the District Magistrate (Southwest) highlighted multiple irregularities at the school. Following the latest petition, the DoE issued fresh directives on May 22 and May 28, ordering the school to reinstate 32 students who had been removed and refund any excess fees collected. The DoE emphasized that no child should face academic hardship or discrimination due to fee-related issues and reminded the school of the Delhi High Court's earlier order on April 16, which barred the school from adopting coercive or discriminatory practices.

Delhi’s Leader of Opposition, Atishi, also weighed in on the matter. In a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, she demanded strict action against DPS Dwarka and called for a complete freeze on private school fee hikes for the 2025-26 academic year until all private schools undergo a financial audit.

The court is expected to continue hearing the matter as concerns grow over how private educational institutions are regulating fees and treating students.

"On behalf of the students and parents of Delhi, I would request you to take the following steps immediately: Take exemplary action against DPS Dwarka and give directions to immediately withdraw orders for expulsion of 34 students," she said.