Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Full Schedule, Shift Timings, Admit Card Details At ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025, bringing clarity for thousands of aspirants preparing for the recruitment process. The examination will be conducted from 16 December 2025 to 22 January 2026 to fill 7,565 vacancies for both male and female candidates across various Delhi Police posts. The selection process will include a Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by Physical Endurance (PE) and Measurement Tests (MT).

Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Announced

SSC released the detailed schedule on its official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the notification, the Delhi Police Constable and other associated posts will be examined in multiple shifts between December 16, 2025, and January 22, 2026.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,565 vacancies, covering different posts such as Constable (Executive), Constable (Driver), Head Constable (Ministerial), and Head Constable (AWO/TPO). The examinations will be conducted across various centres, ensuring a smooth and systematic selection process.

Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025: Key Highlights

Below is a quick overview of the major details related to the examination:-

Aspect Details Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name Delhi Police Constable (Executive) 2025 Total Vacancies 7,565 Application Dates 22 September – 31 October 2025 Exam Dates 18 December 2025 – 22 January 2026 Admit Card Status To be released soon Selection Process CBT + PE & MT Official Website ssc.gov.in

Delhi Police Constable Exam Schedule 2025

The SSC will organize the Delhi Police Constable exams in multiple shifts starting from 18 December 2025. Candidates will receive their city intimation slip around 10 days before the exam, while the admit card will be made available 2–3 days prior to the exam date.

Here is the post-wise exam schedule:-

Name of Examination Schedule of Examination Constable (Driver)-Male, Delhi Police 2025 16th & 17th December 2025 Constable (Executive) Male & Female, Delhi Police 2025 18th December 2025 – 6th January 2026 Head Constable (Ministerial), Delhi Police 2025 7th – 12th January 2026 Head Constable (AWO/TPO), Delhi Police 2025 15th – 22nd January 2026

Selection Process

The recruitment for Delhi Police Constable 2025 will be conducted in two stages:

1. Online Computer-Based Test (100 Marks)

The first phase is a computer-based written examination. It will cover topics such as general knowledge, reasoning ability, numerical aptitude, and basic computer skills. Candidates’ performance in this stage will determine their eligibility for the next round.

2. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (Qualifying)

Candidates who successfully clear the online test will be eligible for the physical endurance and measurement test. This stage includes running and physical measurement standards, which differ for male and female candidates. The physical test is qualifying in nature, meaning candidates must meet the required standards to move forward in the selection process.

With the release of the official exam dates, candidates can now plan their preparation more strategically and stay focused on achieving their goal of joining the Delhi Police. Aspirants should keep a close watch on SSC’s official website for updates on the admit card and city intimation slip. As the exam window approaches, smart revision, regular practice, and confidence will play a crucial role in helping candidates perform their best. Best wishes to all upcoming Delhi Police Constable 2025 aspirants!