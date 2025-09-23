Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply For More Than 7,565 Posts At ssc.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025, targeting the recruitment of 7,565 posts, with reservations for candidates from special categories. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. Applicants aged between 18 and 25 years can participate in this recruitment, which includes a written examination, physical efficiency test, and medical examination as part of the selection process.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Online registration begins: September 22, 2025 Deadline for online registration: October 21, 2025 (up to 11 PM) Last date for online fee payment: October 22, 2025 (up to 11 PM) Application correction window: October 29 to 31, 2025 Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025: Scheduled between December 2025 and January 2026

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old. Age relaxation will be provided as per government rules for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should have completed at least Class 12 or an equivalent intermediate examination.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Standards:

For Male Candidates:

Height: 170 cm (relaxation for reserved categories)

Chest: 81–85 cm (relaxation for reserved categories)

Race: 1600 meters to be completed within 6 minutes

Long Jump: 14 feet

High Jump: 3 feet 9 inches

For Female Candidates:

Height: 157 cm (relaxation for reserved categories)

Race: 1600 meters to be completed within 8 minutes

Long Jump: 10 feet

High Jump: 3 feet

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to SSC’s official website at ssc.gov.in to access the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 application form.

Step 2: Fill in the online application form with all required details.

Step 3: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Submit the completed application form.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

The Delhi Police recruitment selection process involves three main stages. First is the written exam (CBT), which tests candidates on General Knowledge, Mathematics, Reasoning, and English. Next is the physical test (PET/PMT), where candidates are assessed on activities such as running, long jump, and high jump. Finally, a medical test is conducted to ensure candidates meet the required health and fitness standards.