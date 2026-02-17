Delhi’s shining star: Meet Shreyas Mishra, who tops JEE Main 2026 with flawless performance

JEE Main 2026 Result: Delhi’s Shreyas Mishra has emerged as the topper of the JEE Main 2026 Session 1, whose results were announced on Monday evening. At just 17, Mishra, who stays at a paying guest facility in Punjabi Bagh, aced the prestigious exam on his first attempt, calling the achievement “completely unexpected,” according to Hindustan Times.

“While I began preparing early, it was only two years ago that I moved to a PG in Punjabi Bagh, away from my parents in Greater Noida, to pursue a full-fledged JEE preparation journey.”

Sharing with Hindustan Times, Mishra said, “Maths has always fascinated me, and while my aim was to get into one of the country’s top institutes, topping the exam was beyond my expectations.” He is currently completing his board exams at Kulachi Hansraj Model School (Senior Wing) in Ashok Vihar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mishra is among 12 students nationwide who scored a perfect 100 in JEE Main, and notably, the only topper from Delhi. The other perfect scorers belong to Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, and Haryana.

When asked about his preparation, he told HT that he focused on covering topics thoroughly rather than sticking to a rigid timetable.

“Some days I studied five to six hours, while on others it stretched to 10–11 hours. I tried to dedicate as much time as possible, but I still feel I could have done better,” he said. After finishing his pre-board exams, he devoted extra hours to mock tests, detailed analysis, and doubt-clearing discussions with peers, particularly in the last one-and-a-half months before the JEE.

Sharing on the importance of balance and mental well-being with Hindustan Times, Shreyas said, “Not every day was smooth. I made sure to take breaks, listen to classical music, play cricket, and spend time with friends to avoid burnout. I stayed away from social media and maintained real-life interactions.”

The support of his family and friends played a crucial role in his journey. His father, Sumant Mishra, a cybersecurity consultant, shared, “Competitive exams are a family affair. We made sure meaningful conversations happened every day over the phone. Birthdays, anniversaries, and festivals were celebrated normally so that he never felt isolated.”

He added that the strong academic background of both parents, his mother is a computer science professor at Amity University, Noida, helped ease the preparation process. “With guidance and support at home, we could ensure he remained focused and stress-free throughout this journey,” Sumant Mishra said.

Shreyas Mishra’s achievement is not just a testament to his hard work and perseverance, but also a reminder of the right balance between discipline, support, and self-care that fuels exceptional results.