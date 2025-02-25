Delhi School Holiday: Schools Closed Tomorrow Due To Mahashivratri- Check Details

Delhi School Holiday: All government and private schools in Delhi will be closed on February 26, 2025, for Maha Shivratri. Students can enjoy the festival without worrying about classes. If they have any questions, they can contact their school administration. Maha Shivratri is celebrated every year to honor the sacred marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is also believed to be the night when Lord Shiva performed the Tandava dance, symbolizing creation, preservation, and destruction.

In Telangana, all government and private schools will remain closed on February 26 and 27, 2025, for Mahashivratri, allowing students and teachers to participate in the celebrations. In Andhra Pradesh, schools will also be closed on February 27, 2025, but the reason is the MLC elections, not Mahashivratri.

Schools closed in Noida?

Officials have not yet announced whether schools will be closed for Mahashivratri 2025 in Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. Students should check with their schools for any updates. Last year, schools and colleges in Noida were closed on August 2 for Shivratri, as per an announcement by District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma. However, there is no confirmation yet for a holiday on Mahashivratri 2025.

School holidays are categorized into two types: Gazetted and Restricted. Gazetted holidays are officially declared by the government and must be observed by all educational institutions and offices. On the other hand, restricted holidays are optional, allowing individuals to choose whether to take them. These holidays may also vary by state.

School holidays vary by location, so students and parents should check with local authorities or their school administration for official updates. Since Mahashivratri is an important festival, many states may announce a holiday.