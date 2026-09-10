/Delhi school holiday tomorrow (September 11) ahead of BRICS summit 2026

Delhi school holiday September 11: All schools in Delhi will stay shut on Friday, September 11, 2026, as the city prepares for the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a holiday order for schools falling under its jurisdiction.
The move comes as the capital ramps up security and puts traffic restrictions in place, with VIP motorcades expected to move through several parts of the city.
As per the DoE's order, September 11 will be a holiday for every school in Delhi — government schools, government-aided schools, and recognised private schools that don't receive aid. The idea behind shutting schools is simple: fewer people on the roads means smoother traffic and tighter security as the city hosts world leaders. Delhi government offices and Central government offices will also stay shut that day for the same reason.
The holiday ties directly to the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit, being hosted by India in New Delhi this year. The summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, and with several heads of state and international delegations set to arrive, the city has rolled out heavy security cover and traffic planning. Keeping schools closed is meant to cut down on the number of commuters and make room for official convoys to move without delay.
Commuters should brace for diversions and restrictions through the summit. Reports indicate that traffic will be diverted at 22 spots across the city, with regulations kicking in on over 35 roads. Authorities have already run motorcade rehearsals in the lead-up, temporarily shutting or diverting certain routes during specific hours.
Anyone travelling in Delhi over the next few days, especially near areas likely to see VIP movement, is advised to check traffic updates before heading out.
No separate holiday has been announced for these two days — they simply fall on a Saturday and Sunday. So for schools that don't hold weekend classes, this effectively means a three-day break stretching from September 11 through the weekend.
The school closure is one of several steps Delhi authorities have taken to keep traffic and crowds manageable while the city hosts this major international event.
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