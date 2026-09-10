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Delhi school holiday tomorrow (September 11) ahead of BRICS summit 2026

The move comes as the capital ramps up security and puts traffic restrictions in place, with VIP motorcades expected to move through several parts of the city.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 11:33 AM IST
Delhi school holiday tomorrow (September 11) ahead of BRICS summit 2026

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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