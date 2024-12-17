Advertisement
Delhi Schools Accused Of Submitting Fake Land Documents For CBSE Affiliation; Police Informed

The CBSE stated in a press release that the land certificates submitted by the schools were not issued by the relevant authorities, details below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2024, 09:10 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Two Delhi schools submitted forged land documents to get CBSE affiliation and have been reported to police, a board official said on Tuesday. The two schools are Manava Bhawna Public School in Burari and Sat Saheb Public School in Uttam Nagar.

"While considering the applications, the board conducts a very strict scrutiny of the essential documents submitted by the schools and, in order to establish the genuineness, the documents are also verified from the issuing authority," Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

"During scrutiny of land certificates of two schools -- Manava Bhawna Public School, Nathupura Main Road, Burari, and Sat Saheb Public School, 101, C-Block, Som Bazar, Nanhey Park, Uttam Nagar -- the board sent them for verification by the issuing authorities and it was found that the land certificates have not been issued by the concerned authorities and the schools have submitted fake or forged land certificates," he added. Gupta informed that the board had filed a police complaint for necessary legal action, according to law, against these schools.

