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Delhi schools on alert after bomb threats, no explosives found in searches so far

The officials confirmed that, so far, nothing suspicious has been found during the searches.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Delhi schools on alert after bomb threats, no explosives found in searches so far

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Delhi schools on alert after bomb threats, no explosives found in searches so far
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