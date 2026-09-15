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Delhi schools sports update: CAQM suggests avoiding competitions amid severe winter air pollution

School sports competitions in Delhi-NCR may not be scheduled during November–December 2026 due to poor air quality concerns. The CAQM has advised authorities to avoid or reschedule events to protect students’ health during the winter pollution season.

Edited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Delhi schools sports update: CAQM suggests avoiding competitions amid severe winter air pollution
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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