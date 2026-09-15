/Delhi schools sports update: CAQM suggests avoiding competitions amid severe winter air pollution

Winter is coming, and with it, the usual worry over Delhi-NCR's air. This year, that worry is reaching straight into school sports. The Commission for Air Quality Management has told Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to hold off on physical sports competitions for kids during November and December 2026. Here's what that actually means and why it's happening again this year.
School kids across Delhi-NCR and nearby states might have to wait a bit longer for their winter sports competitions this year. The Commission for Air Quality Management, or CAQM, has told the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh to make sure no physical sports activities or competitions get scheduled during November and December 2026.
The advisory says something important: air quality trends in the specific area where an event is being held need to be factored in. Competitions already on the calendar? Those can be rescheduled, according to CAQM.
Schools and the relevant authorities have also been told to make sure students who can't participate because of these changes don't end up worse off for it.
This latest advisory isn't coming out of nowhere. It follows concerns the Supreme Court raised last year about kids playing sports during periods of poor, even severe, air quality.
On November 19, 2025, the Supreme Court asked CAQM to step in specifically to direct Delhi-NCR schools to postpone sports and games competitions planned for November and December. The reasoning was straightforward: bad air can seriously affect children's health.
CAQM didn't wait around. That same day, it held an urgent meeting with representatives from the Department of School Education and Literacy (under the Ministry of Education), the Delhi and NCR state governments, the Sports Authority of India, NCR pollution control boards, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
Out of that meeting came a clear ask: the four governments needed to act, postponing physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December, based on how the air quality looked at each event's location.
The 2026 advisory carries that same concern into a new winter. CAQM has now told the four governments, again, to keep physical sports activities and competitions off the calendar for November and December 2026.
If a competition's already scheduled, rescheduling is on the table. Governments can also look into other ways for students to take part in similar activities once conditions improve.
CAQM's been clear on one point: students shouldn't lose out because of these changes. Their health matters, sure, but so does their academic progress; neither should suffer.
This doesn't mean every school sports competition just gets wiped off the calendar. Events that are already scheduled can simply be moved to a later date. Meanwhile, authorities have been told to make sure the students affected by these shifts don't end up disadvantaged.
Whether an event gets postponed will also come down to the air quality at that specific location. For schools and sporting bodies, in practice, this probably means shifting competitions planned for November and December to a later stretch, once conditions are more manageable.
All of this lands right before the 2026 winter season kicks in, a time when Delhi-NCR's air quality typically takes a turn for the worse. For now, schools and students will have to wait and watch, keeping an eye on both the air quality numbers and any updates from CAQM before their sports competitions can go ahead.
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