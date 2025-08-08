Delhi University Admission 2025: Mid-Entry Window Opens Today At ugadmission.uod.ac.in- Check Details Here

DU Mid-Entry Window 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) will open the mid-entry application window for undergraduate admissions 2025 today, i.e. 8th August, 2025. All the candidates who have missed the admission in previous rounds can now register themselves through the official website, i.e. ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

The mid-entry application will start today at 5 PM and the last date to apply is 10th August, 2025. Candidates must note that they will have to pay the amount of Rs. 1,000 which is not refundable. The aim of opening this window is to fill the vacant seats that were not filled in the initial rounds.

University of Delhi will release the list of vacant seats today at 5 PM and students who were not allotted any seats in first or the second round of allotment will have a chance to edit and resubmit their preferences of college and course before the given deadline.

DU Mid-Entry Window 2025: Who Are Allowed to Apply

Additionally, the Mid-Entry provision offers a chance for candidates who missed submitting the initial CSAS application, those who were unable to complete Phase 2 of the process, and students whose applications were previously rejected due to issues such as incorrect documents or subject mapping errors.

According to the official schedule of third round seat allotment, results for the performance based program for round 1 will be announced on 13rd August, 2025. And the results for the CW, ECA, and the sports quota category students will be declared on 15th August, 2025. However, candidates will have to accept their seat between 13th August to 18th August, 2025. And colleges will have time to verify and approve applications by 18th August, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.