/Delhi University admission 2026: DU UG CSAS round 2 seat allocation on THIS date; Check full details here

Delhi University is moving ahead with its undergraduate admission process for 2026. After completing the first round, the university is now preparing to release the second allocation list under the CSAS system. Students who are waiting for a better college or course will get another chance in this round.
The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second seat allocation list for UG admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on July 25, 2026, at 12 noon.
Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 2 will have to accept them by July 26, 2026, till 11:59 pm. After that, colleges will verify and approve the applications by July 27. The last date to pay the admission fee is July 28, 2026.
DU has already completed the first round of admissions, in which a total of 63,756 seats were filled. Out of these, 15,265 students chose the “Freeze” option to keep their allotted seats, while 48,153 students selected the “Upgrade” option to try for a better preference in the next round.
Students who are allotted a seat in the second round must log in to the CSAS portal and accept their seat within the given deadline. After accepting the seat, they need to complete the admission process by paying the required fee on time.
Second allocation list release: July 25, 2026 (12 noon)
Seat acceptance window: July 25 to July 26, 2026 (till 11:59 pm)
College verification: July 25 to July 27, 2026 (till 11:59 pm)
Last date to pay admission fee: July 28, 2026 (till 11:59 pm)
Classes begin: July 28, 2026
Students are advised to complete all steps within the deadlines to secure their admission.
With the release of the second allocation list, Delhi University is giving students another opportunity to secure a seat in their preferred course or college. Candidates should stay alert, follow the schedule carefully, and complete all admission steps on time to avoid missing out.
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