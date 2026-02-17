Advertisement
DELHI UNIVERSITY

Delhi University enforces 30 day curbs on protests after UGC unrest

Delhi University has imposed a month long ban on demonstrations and public gatherings following protests over the UGC issue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi University: Delhi University on Tuesday imposed a month-long ban on meetings, rallies, and protests across its campuses, days after tensions flared during demonstrations over the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new equity guidelines. The Supreme Court recently stayed the regulations, describing parts of them as “completely vague” and open to potential misuse.

The order was issued by the DU Proctor, citing concerns over law and order. In the notification, the university said intelligence inputs suggested that unrestricted gatherings could disrupt traffic, endanger lives, and disturb public peace. It noted that previous protests had spiralled out of control, leading to deterioration of campus order.

Under the directive, the university has prohibited public meetings, rallies, dharnas, protests, or agitations, as well as the assembly of five or more persons. The order also bars the carrying of hazardous items such as torches or mashals, sloganeering, speeches, and any activity that could disturb public tranquillity or impede traffic within university premises.

The restrictions follow a face-off between two student groups on Friday during a protest in support of the UGC equity regulations. Both sides traded allegations of violence and intimidation. The Left-backed students’ body AISA claimed that some students were threatened and subjected to casteist slurs by rival activists.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), however, alleged that a female journalist associated with a YouTube channel was assaulted by Left-affiliated activists. The journalist, Ruchi Tiwari, said she was attacked by a large crowd while reporting and alleged that members of the mob questioned her caste identity and issued threats. She claimed the situation escalated rapidly after she refused to engage with the crowd’s queries.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had appealed to students and faculty to maintain harmony and avoid actions that could damage the university’s reputation. In a statement shared on the university’s official X handle, he emphasised the importance of social cohesion, noting that DU hosts students from diverse communities across the country.

The unrest stems from controversy surrounding the UGC’s Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. The Supreme Court on January 29 stayed the implementation of the new rules and directed that the 2012 regulations continue for now. The court observed that the language of certain provisions, particularly those defining caste-based discrimination, required reconsideration to prevent misuse.

The proposed regulations aim to address caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions by mandating the formation of special committees and helplines to handle complaints from students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

(with ANI inputs)

