/Delhi University PG admission 2026 update: Check correction window, new dates and key details here

The University of Delhi has announced the revised schedule for PG Admission 2026. The new timeline brings important updates for students, including the dates for the correction window and the third round of admissions.
As per the official schedule, candidates who have already registered for DU PG admissions will be able to edit their application forms. The correction window will open on July 2, 2026, giving students a chance to review their details and make necessary changes if needed.
The third round of DU PG admission will start on July 6, 2026. Students who are waiting for seat allotment or did not get a seat in earlier rounds can participate in this phase according to the schedule released by the university.
Students are advised to check the details carefully. During the correction period, go through your form line by line. One wrong detail and the admission process could get messy fast. It's worth the extra five minutes.
The whole admission process - registration, preferences, seat allocation runs through DU's official portal. Your eligibility and seat availability determine where you land, so make sure your end of things is in order.
The university has asked students to regularly visit the official admission portal for the latest updates regarding seat allotment, deadlines, and other important information related to admissions.
For anyone who missed out earlier or is hoping to land a better course, round three matters. Get your documents ready now, not later. And don't let the deadlines sneak up on you. Thousands of students compete for PG seats at DU every year; it's intense. This revised schedule gives candidates a clearer picture, so they can plan properly and get through the process without any last-minute scrambling.
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