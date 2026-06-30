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  • /Delhi University PG admission 2026 update: Check correction window, new dates and key details here

Delhi University PG admission 2026 update: Check correction window, new dates and key details here

University of Delhi has released the revised PG Admission 2026 schedule, with the correction window opening from July 2 for students to edit their application forms. The third round of admissions will begin on July 6, making it an important opportunity for candidates waiting for seat allotment or better options.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Delhi University PG admission 2026 update: Check correction window, new dates and key details here
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About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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