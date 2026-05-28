Delhi University to hold special exams for students missing papers due to Eid-ul-Zuha

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced that students who are unable to appear for examinations due to the Eid al-Adha celebrations will be given another opportunity to take their papers after July 4, 2026.

The decision comes following concerns raised by students regarding a clash between examination dates and the religious festival.

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The university administration stated that affected students would not face any academic disadvantage and special arrangements would be made to accommodate them.

According to university officials, students who miss their scheduled exams due to the festival will be permitted to appear in a special examination after the completion of the regular examination cycle on July 4.

The move has been welcomed by students and teachers, who had urged the university to ensure that religious observances do not negatively impact students’ academic schedules.

Delhi University is currently conducting semester examinations for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across its affiliated colleges and departments.

The university has advised students to stay updated through official notifications regarding revised examination dates and procedures for appearing in the special exams.

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Officials also clarified that detailed guidelines regarding eligibility and application procedures for the special examinations will be released soon on the university’s official website.

The decision reflects the university’s effort to accommodate students from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds while ensuring smooth conduct of examinations.