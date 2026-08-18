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Devendra Nath Mahto: ‘14 exams cancelled is a historic win’; Now demands leak-proof system

He called for stringent laws and reforms to monitor the examinations and restrict paper leaks.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Devendra Nath Mahto: ‘14 exams cancelled is a historic win’; Now demands leak-proof system
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Devendra Nath Mahto: ‘14 exams cancelled is a historic win’; Now demands leak-proof system
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