Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2933846https://zeenews.india.com/education/dfccil-answer-key-2025-out-at-dfccil-com-raise-objection-till-july-22-check-direct-link-here-2933846.html
NewsEducation
DFCCIL ANSWER KEY 2025

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 OUT At dfccil.com: Raise Objection Till July 22- Check Direct Link Here

DFCCIL has officially released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam 2025 for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTA), Executive, and Junior Manager at dfccil.com. Scroll down to check more details here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 07:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 OUT At dfccil.com: Raise Objection Till July 22- Check Direct Link Here DFCCIL Answer Key 2025

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has officially released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam 2025 for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTA), Executive, and Junior Manager. 

All the candidates who have appeared for the DFCCIL Exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. dfccil.com. If candidates are not satisfied with the provisional answer key then they can raise objections against it. The objection window is open till 22nd July, 2025.

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025; Direct Link to Download the Key Answer Key

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK