DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 OUT At dfccil.com: Raise Objection Till July 22- Check Direct Link Here

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has officially released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam 2025 for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTA), Executive, and Junior Manager.

All the candidates who have appeared for the DFCCIL Exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. dfccil.com. If candidates are not satisfied with the provisional answer key then they can raise objections against it. The objection window is open till 22nd July, 2025.