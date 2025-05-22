DHSE Kerala +2 Results 2025 Declared At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Kerala DHSE Results 2025: The results of the Higher Secondary (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) examinations were declared today at 3 PM by Kerala’s Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty, during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. Students can access their DHSE results on the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in — from 4 PM onwards. The digital marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker platform. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 this year stands at 77.81%.

For students who do not pass, the board will conduct supplementary exams, giving them a chance to improve their scores. Those unhappy with their results can apply for revaluation by paying a prescribed fee online. Detailed instructions for the same will be shared on the board’s official website after the results are released.

Students should note that the marksheet available for download from the official websites after the result declaration is provisional. To obtain the original hard copy of their marksheet and passing certificate, they will need to visit their respective schools a few days after the results are announced.

Kerala DHSE Results 2025: Websites to check result

To view their Kerala Plus Two Results 2025, students must enter their registration number, password, and date of birth as listed on their admit card.

— pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

— dhsekerala.gov.in

— keralaresults.nic.in

— result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Results 2025: Here's how to check marks memo

Visit the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Select the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage. Click the ‘Kerala Plus Two Results 2025’ link. Enter the required details and press ‘Submit.’ Your Kerala Plus Two result for 2025 will be displayed. Download and save your Class 12 scorecard for future reference.

In 2024, the results were announced on May 9, with an overall pass percentage of 78.69%, a drop from 82.95% in 2023. The stream-wise pass percentages last year were: Science – 84.84%, Commerce – 76.11%, Arts – 67.09%, and Vocational – 71.42%.