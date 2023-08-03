DHSE Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result 2023 Out On dhsekerala.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Here

DHSE Kerala Plus 1 Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has declared the revaluation results for class 11th. Students can now check and donwload their Kerala Plus 1 Revaluation Result 2023 from the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download DHSE Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala - dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Revauation Results"

Step 3: The DHSE Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result 2023 in PDF format will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for future reference

Earlier, on June 13, the Board had declared the Kerala Plus One result 2023, which recorded an overall pass percentage of 82.95 per cent. The Directorate has issued three notifications related to the Kerala first-year revaluation result 2023, encompassing scrutiny, changed marks in the revaluation result, and the refund list.