DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026: When and where to check class 12 scorecard

Kerala Plus Two result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today for class 12 students. Lakhs of students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations can now access their scorecards online through multiple official platforms.

Also Read: Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 out today at keralaresults.nic.in, Direct link to be active soon, check scorecard

This year, more than 4.5 lakh students appeared for the Kerala DHSE Plus Two examinations conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026, across the state.

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Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 date and time

The Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 was officially declared on May 26 at 3 PM through a press conference conducted by state education authorities. Soon after the announcement, the result links were activated on official websites.

Official websites to check Kerala Plus Two result 2026

Students can access their Class 12 scorecards through the following official portals:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

What credentials will be required to check Plus Two results 2026

Students will need the following details while checking their results:

Registration number or roll number

Date of birth

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How to check Kerala Plus Two result 2026 online

As the result has been declared, students can check their results by following the steps given below to download their scorecards:

Visit any official Kerala DHSE result website.

Click on the “Kerala Plus Two Result 2026” link.

Enter the registration number or roll number.

Fill in the date of birth.

Click on the submit button.

The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

How to check Kerala Plus Two results on DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Open the DigiLocker app or website.

Log in using the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Go to the “Education Documents” section.

Select DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2026.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Download or save the digital marksheet.

How to check Plus Two result on SAPHALAM Mobile App

Students can easily access their Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 through the SAPHALAM mobile application if official websites are slow or not responding due to heavy traffic. The app is developed by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education). To check the result follow the steps given below:

Download the SAPHALAM KITE app from the Google Play Store.

Open the application after installation.

Select the “HSE/Plus Two Result 2026” option on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth carefully.

Click on the Submit button.

Your Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download, save, or take a screenshot of the marksheet for future reference.

Details mentioned on Kerala Plus Two scorecard

The provisional marksheet will contain:

Student’s name

Roll number

School details

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grade and qualifying status

Students must know that the online marksheet available on websites and DigiLocker is provisional in nature. Students will receive the original hard-copy marksheets from their respective schools after a few days.

Last year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two examinations recorded an overall pass percentage of 77.81 percent. Science stream students achieved the highest pass rate among all streams.





