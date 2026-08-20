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  • /Did AI write UGC-NET papers? NTA denies, but questions persist

Did AI write UGC-NET papers? NTA denies, but questions persist

Candidates flagged incorrectly presented names of internationally recognised scholars including George Ritzer, Talcott Parsons, G.S. Ghurye and Martha Nussbaum along with questions that appeared to bear little connection to the syllabus.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Did AI write UGC-NET papers? NTA denies, but questions persist

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Did AI write UGC-NET papers? NTA denies, but questions persist
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