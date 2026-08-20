/Did AI write UGC-NET papers? NTA denies, but questions persist

A growing controversy over how several UGC-NET question papers were prepared has put the National Testing Agency (NTA) under scrutiny, after candidates and subject experts flagged unusual errors, poorly framed questions, and possible use of artificial intelligence in drafting and translating examination material allegations the agency has firmly denied.
The concerns span multiple subjects, most prominently English, Commerce and Sociology.
Candidates and experts point to a pattern that goes well beyond routine typos: repeated questions lifted from earlier exams, misspelled names of well-known scholars, awkward or incorrect translations, questions seemingly unrelated to the prescribed syllabus, and answer options allegedly carried over unchanged from previous papers.
The Sociology paper drew some of the sharpest criticism.
Candidates flagged incorrectly presented names of internationally recognised scholars including George Ritzer, Talcott Parsons, G.S. Ghurye and Martha Nussbaum along with questions that appeared to bear little connection to the syllabus.
In the English paper, candidates alleged that around 67 of 150 questions had appeared in an earlier UGC-NET exam, with some claiming even the sequence of answer choices was unchanged.
Commerce candidates separately reported repeated questions on topics including taxation, break-even analysis, capital structure and services marketing.
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh denied that generative AI was used to author the disputed papers, saying they had gone through "human review" after being prepared.
However, when asked how so many unusual errors could have slipped through that review process, he did not offer a detailed explanation a gap that has become the crux of the controversy: if AI was not responsible, how did the errors get through at all?
According to people familiar with the process, a panel of roughly four to five subject experts is typically involved in setting a question paper, drawing partly on questions from previous years.
Experts say the unusually high volume of recycled questions raises doubts about how rigorously the final papers were vetted, and about whether examiners had properly prepared question banks to work from in the first place.
Questions being asked include who authorised any use of AI tools, what software was involved, whether questions were independently vetted by qualified subject experts, how many layers of human review the papers went through, and who ultimately signed off on the final papers.
Separately, the episode has raised questions about the time it took the NTA to act. Education ministry officials and NTA sources reportedly favoured cancelling the three affected papers and re-conducting them by late July or the first week of August.
Instead, the cancellation was announced roughly six weeks later by which point provisional answer keys had already been released for 84 of the 87 subjects, adding to the confusion for candidates who had been waiting on their results.
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