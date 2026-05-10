DigiLocker CBSE result 2026 out soon at digilocker.gov.in; Where to check scorecard

DigiLocker CBSE class 12th result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results 2026 soon. With the declaration of the ‘coming soon’ banner on DigiLocker, students can expect that the evaluation process has been completed and CBSE 12th results will be declared anytime soon.

Also Read: CBSE class 12th result out tomorrow?

Once the CBSE Class 12th result 2026 is declared, students will be able to access their marksheets through multiple platforms including official websites, DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS services.

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To avoid inconvenience caused by heavy website traffic, CBSE provides several alternative methods for students to check their results quickly and easily.

What credentials will be required to check CBSE class 12th Result

Once the CBSE class 12 result 2026 link is activated, students will be able to access their scorecard by using the following login details which will be mentioned on their CBSE class 12 admit card 2026

Roll number School number Admit card ID Date of birth

How to check CBSE Class 12 result 2026 via DigiLocker

CBSE digital marksheets and certificates are also made available on DigiLocker.

Step 1:Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker mobile application.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials.

Step 3: Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section.

Step 4:Search for “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”.

Step 5: Enter your roll number, school number, and other required details.

Step 6: Submit the information to access the digital marksheet.

Step 7: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

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How to check CBSE Class 12 Result through UMANG App

Students can also use the UMANG app to access their results.

Step 1:Download and open the UMANG app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Search for “CBSE” in the search bar.

Step 4: Select the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” option.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other login credentials.

Step 6: Click on submit to view the result.

Step 7: Download the provisional marksheet for future use.

Official websites to check CBSE result 2026

Apart from alternative methods, students can also check their results on:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.nic.in

Details mentioned on CBSE Class 12 marksheet

The provisional marksheet will contain:

Student’s name Roll number Subject-wise marks Total marks Grade Pass or fail status

Students are advised to carefully verify all details after downloading the scorecard.

The online marksheet is provisional in nature. Students will receive original certificates and marksheets from their respective schools later. Students should keep both digital and printed copies of their results safely for future admission and documentation purposes.