Diwali Holidays Begin: Schools Across Several States Shut From October 13- Check List Here

Schools Closed From October 13: Several states across the country have declared school holidays beginning Monday, 13th October, 2025 in view of the upcoming Diwali celebrations. In addition to the festive break, certain regions have also been affected by heavy rainfall and landslides, prompting authorities to temporarily shut down schools and other educational institutions to ensure the safety of students and staff. Here is the list of states that has declared the diwali break:

Rajasthan: Diwali Holidays

Diwali break in Rajasthan will begin from 13th October, 2025 as announced by the state's Education Department. The festive break will continue till 24th October, 2025, giving students and teachers a 12-day vacation to celebrate and spend time with their families.

Uttar Pradesh: Diwali Break

In Uttar Pradesh, schools will observe Diwali holidays from 20th October to 23rd October, as announced by the state’s Education Department. With 19th October falling on a Sunday, students will enjoy an extended five-day festive break. The timing of the holiday allows children and families to fully celebrate the festival of lights together.

Karnataka Schools Remain Closed

Schools across Karnataka will remain closed from 8th to 18th October , 2025, to allow teachers to participate in the state-wide Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced. The survey, which began on 22nd September, has been extended to complete pending work in several districts. While Koppal has achieved 97% completion, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are at 63% and 60%, respectively.

Bihar: Break For Chhat Puja And Diwali

In Bihar, schools will close from 18th October, 2025, for an extended holiday period covering both Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations. The break, which includes the preceding weekend, will allow students to take part in the festive traditions and rituals associated with both festivals.

Similar holiday schedules are expected in other states as well, giving students time to celebrate with their families or use the break productively to revise and prepare for upcoming exams.

All students and parents are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools, as holiday schedules may vary depending on each school’s curriculum and academic calendar.