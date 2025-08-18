DME MP NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At dme.mponline.gov.in- Steps to Check Result Here

DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will release the seat allotment result for the MP NEET UG Round 1 today, i.e. 18th August, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. dme.mponline.gov.in.

The result was initially scheduled to be out on 6th August, 2025 but then it got postponed and it will be released today.

DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Important Dates

The result was initially scheduled to be out on 6th August, 2025 but then it got postponed and it will be released today. Candidates who will be allotted colleges will have time to physically report to their allotted colleges between 19th to 23rd August, 2025. And candidates have time till 24th August, 2025 if they wish to cancel their seat and time till 23rd August, 2025 if they want to choose seat upgradation.

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly to access the result.

Step 5: After submission of the details, your seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates must know that a seat will be allotted to them on the basis of their merit rank, preferences of courses and colleges filled by them, reservation criteria, seat availability in their course and other relevant factors.

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: Seat Availability

For NEET UG 2025 admissions in Madhya Pradesh, a total of 2,638 MBBS seats are there in government medical colleges for MBBS, while private medical colleges are offering 2,200 MBBS seats. Additionally, private dental colleges across the state are offering 1,170 BDS seats for candidates. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.