DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT At dme.mponline.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Download Here

DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has officially declared the revised seat allotment result for Round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling process will be able to check their revised result through the official website, i.e. dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted the colleges in the first round of allotment will have to report to the allotted college to get their documents verified and confirm their admission from 19th August to 23rd August, 2025. And candidates who want to withdraw their admission will have time to do it between 19th August to 24th August, 2025. And candidates who have to opt for the better option and go for the upgrade then they can apply for round 2 from 19th to 23rd August, 2025.

DME MP NEET UG Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Download the Revised Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the section ‘Undergraduate Counselling’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ‘Revised Round 1 Allotment Result’.

Step 4: The revised allotment result will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Check the result and download it for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.