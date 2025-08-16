DNB Final Theory Exam Result 2025 Released At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link Here

DNB Final Theory Exam Results 2025: The National Board of Examination Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the results for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Final Theory Examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in.

The DNB Final Theory Exam took place on 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th June, 2025 on hybrid platforms.“Results of NBEMS DNB Final Theory Exam held in June 2025 in All specialties have been declared. Applicants can check their results using their login credentials at NBEMS website”, said the official message displayed on the official website.

Also Read: TN TET 2025 Exam Date Postponed, Register By September 8 At trb.tn.gov.in- Check Revised Schedule, Steps To Apply Here

DNB Final Theory Exam Results 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Find the link that says ‘DNB Results/ Examinations’ on the homepage under the section of ‘Examinations’ and click on it.

Step 3: Then click on the DNB Final Theory Examination June 2025 and a new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number or candidate ID and password or date or birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your DNB theory exam result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the PDF for future reference.

Also Read: RRB Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registrations Begins For 2418 Posts At rrccr.com- Check Direct Link To Apply

DNB Final Theory Exam Results 2025: Other Important Instructions

Candidates must know that if they did not clear the exam then they can obtain digital copies of their answer scripts by paying a fee of Rs. 100 per paper along with 18 per cent GST. The request must be submitted within seven days of the result declaration. Additionally, candidates whose answers were incorrectly marked as ‘Not Attempted’ can also apply for re-evaluation. For this, they need to pay ₹500 per paper, and the application must be made within ten days from the announcement of results. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.