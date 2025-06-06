DNB Post Diploma 2025 Round 2 Counselling Result DECLARED At natboard.edu.in- Steps To Check The Result, Documents Required Here

DNB Post Diploma 2025 Round 2 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared the results for the Round 2 seat allotment of the DNB post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2025.

All the candidates who have participated for the round 2 counselling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in and counseling.nbe.edu.in. The seat will be allocated to the candidates on the basis of the preferences they have filled and their ranks and scores.

DNB Post Diploma 2025 Round 2 Result: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in or counseling.nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ;Round 2 Allotment Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your Roll number/ Application ID and Date of birth or anything else that is required and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: View the allotted seat and download the allotment letter.

Step 7: Submit the required documents to confirm the seat.

DNB Post Diploma 2025 Round 2 Result: Documents Required

Candidates will require these documents to confirm their seat, the documents like, Round 2 allotment letter, DNB PDCET 2025 Admit Card, the MBBS and Diploma degree of the candidates, Photo ID card which is issued by the Government, Internship completion certificate, Category certificates (if applicable) and No objection certificate by the employer (for the working candidates). Candidates must know that if they fail to submit the documents within the given deadline then their seat will be forfeited. All the candidates are required to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.