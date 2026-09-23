An anti-mobile phone awareness drive at a Montessori school in Uttarakhand's Khatima has spiralled into a full-blown controversy, after a video showing terrified children screaming and crying went viral this week. The incident took place at Adarsh India Montessori School in Biria Majhola, in Udham Singh Nagar district. According to reports, staff staged a demonstration meant to warn students about the dangers of excessive screen time but the method they chose was anything but subtle.
A young boy was blindfolded with bandages, with red-coloured liquid smeared around his eyes to simulate a gruesome injury. He then told his classmates that doctors had removed both his eyes because he'd spent too much time on his phone.
Predictably, chaos followed. Several children broke down crying, some screamed in fear, and the video which later surfaced on social media shows them repeatedly promising, through tears, that they would never touch a mobile phone again. In one clip, a teacher can even be seen egging the children on, asking if they still want to use their phones, as the students insist they won't.
The video didn't take long to catch the attention of education officials. Harendra Mishra, the Chief Education Officer of Udham Singh Nagar, confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered, with instructions sent to the Khatima Block Education Officer to look into what exactly happened and why. Mishra said any action against those responsible would depend on what the investigation turns up.
For its part, the school has defended the activity as well-intentioned, saying it was designed purely to raise awareness among children about the harmful effects of overusing mobile phones. But that explanation has done little to quiet the backlash. Critics point out that frightening young children some reportedly quite small, given the school caters to Classes 1 through 8 with a fake mutilation story is a deeply questionable way to teach a lesson, however good the intentions.
School records list the institution formally as Adarsh India Montessori Education Trust, Jitendra Middle School, a private unaided school with a modest enrolment — around six teachers and 26 students for the current academic year, per UDISE+ data.
What isn't yet clear is who came up with the idea, whether parents were informed in advance, or which age groups were actually present when it happened. Those details are expected to emerge once the education department's inquiry wraps up.
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