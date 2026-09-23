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'Doctor took my eyes': Uttarakhand school's phone-addiction lesson that went wrong

Several children broke down crying, some screamed in fear, and the video — which later surfaced on social media — shows them repeatedly promising, through tears, that they would never touch a mobile phone again.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
'Doctor took my eyes': Uttarakhand school's phone-addiction lesson that went wrong

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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