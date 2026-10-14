IIT Bombay has again put its anti-discrimination guidelines in front of students, repeating that asking classmates about their JEE ranks, admission category or caste is inappropriate. The guidelines recently resurfaced online after an email circulated, but IIT Bombay officials have yet to confirm the email's authenticity, when it was sent, or whether it was meant as a reminder of the 2023 rules.
The institute considers it inappropriate to ask a fellow student which birth or admission category they belong to, since such questions can lead to conscious or subconscious bias. The rule on ranks is just as direct.
It is equally inappropriate for students, staff or faculty to ask about JEE (Advanced) ranks, GATE scores or any other information that may reveal caste. Even a question asked out of curiosity can have a negative impact and may be seen as discriminatory. The institute's own notice says that "Asking could appear like an attempt to find the caste."
The rules also go beyond ranks. Exchanging or forwarding messages, including jokes, that are abusive, hateful, casteist or sexist is strictly prohibited. Students are urged to build friendships around shared interests such as departments, sports, music, movies and hobbies. Violations can lead to severe punishment.
Reports at the time noted that the guidelines did not clearly say what the punishments would be.
A rank can reveal a lot. It can indicate whether a student entered through a reserved category, which is why asking about it was a major concern for many students. Rank-based discrimination has also shown up outside classrooms.
In 2023, students at several IITs complained that recruiters asked for JEE Advanced common rank list ranks in pre-placement forms, with no option for category ranks.
The guidelines were first circulated on July 31, 2023, after the death of Darshan Solanki, a first-year BTech student who died in February 2023. His family alleged that a classmate distanced himself after learning his JEE rank. An internal committee found no specific evidence of direct caste-based discrimination, a conclusion the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle rejected.
Students also raised concerns about how complaints would be handled while the mandate of the SC/ST Cell was still awaiting approval. The idea spread to other campuses. A section of IIT Delhi students proposed a similar set of guidelines that called asking for JEE Advanced and GATE ranks inappropriate.
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