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'Don't ask about JEE rank or caste': IIT Bombay's anti-discrimination guidelines back in focus

The institute considers it inappropriate to ask a fellow student which birth or admission category they belong to, since such questions can lead to conscious or subconscious bias.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
'Don't ask about JEE rank or caste': IIT Bombay's anti-discrimination guidelines back in focus

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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