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'Don't use students as props': Rajnath Singh's sharp message to opposition on NEET

The Defence Minister further characterised the current unrest as a political construct by the INDIA bloc.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
'Don't use students as props': Rajnath Singh's sharp message to opposition on NEET

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