dost.cgg.gov.in, TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023: Phase 3 Allotment Result Declared At dost.cgg.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here
TS DOST 2023: Students who have previously confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phases I, II, and III will also report to colleges from July 21 to July 24, 2023, scroll down for direct link and other details.
TS DOST Allotment 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has announced the TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can view their results on the TS DOST website at dost.cgg.gov.in. Students' online self-reporting for Phase 3 will begin on July 21 and will end on July 24, 2023. Students who have previously confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phases I, II, and III will also report to colleges from July 21 to July 24, 2023.
TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023: Steps to check here
- Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Phase I seat allotment result
- Key in your login details
- Check TS DOST 2023 results
- Check and take printout for future reference.
TS DOST Allotment 2023; direct link here
DOST provides a single point of contact for students seeking admission to any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU, and TSBTET).
