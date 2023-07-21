trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638253
TS DOST SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT 2023

dost.cgg.gov.in, TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023: Phase 3 Allotment Result Declared At dost.cgg.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

TS DOST 2023: Students who have previously confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phases I, II, and III will also report to colleges from July 21 to July 24, 2023, scroll down for direct link and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

TS DOST Allotment 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has announced the TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can view their results on the TS DOST website at dost.cgg.gov.in. Students' online self-reporting for Phase 3 will begin on July 21 and will end on July 24, 2023. Students who have previously confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phases I, II, and III will also report to colleges from July 21 to July 24, 2023. 

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2023: Steps to check here

  • Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Phase I seat allotment result
  • Key in your login details
  • Check TS DOST 2023 results
  • Check and take printout for future reference.

TS DOST Allotment 2023; direct link here

DOST provides a single point of contact for students seeking admission to any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU, and TSBTET).

