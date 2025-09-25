DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration To Begin For 195 Posts On Sept 27 At drdo.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025, with 195 vacancies for various apprentice roles under the Apprentices Act, 1961. These positions are offered at the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad for a one-year training period. This recruitment provides a valuable opportunity for fresh graduates and diploma holders to gain practical experience at India’s leading defence research organisation. The recruitment drive will fill 195 vacancies, comprising 40 Graduate Apprentice positions, 20 Technician (Diploma) Apprentice positions, and 135 ITI Trade Apprentice positions.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The eligibility criteria differ by category. For Graduate Apprentice positions, candidates must hold a degree in ECE, EEE, CSE, BE, or BTech in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering.

For Technician Apprentice roles, a diploma in the relevant discipline is required. Candidates applying for ITI Trade Apprentice positions should have completed ITI in trades such as Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Draughtsman (Mechanical), Electronic Mechanic, Electrician, COPA, or Library Assistant.

Age Limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of September 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format available on the official website (www.drdo.gov.in) by sending the completed application form along with the required documents via Speed Post or Registered Post only to Director, Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Balasore, Odisha – 756025 on or before 20th October 2025.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will start with shortlisting candidates based on their academic qualifications and technical skills, followed by document verification, where original certificates and identity proof must be presented. The process will conclude with a medical examination to assess the candidates’ physical fitness for the apprenticeship.

“Depending upon the vacancies available in various categories and disciplines, selection of candidates will be carried out by short listing on the basis of academic merit / written test / interview as may as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents," states the official notice.