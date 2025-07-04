DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended At rac.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Register Here

DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has extended the deadline for the submission of the application form for DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying and have not filled the form can now do it through the official website, i.e. rac.gov.in.

According to the TOI reports, candidates can now submit their application forms by 18th July, 2025 till 4 PM. Previously, the last date to apply was 4th July, 2025 which is now extended by two weeks now.

DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment 2025: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official website- rac.gov.in.

Step 2: Now register yourself using your contact details and valid email ID correctly

Step 3: Now login into your account using the registered details.

Step 4: Fill the application form by entering your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 5: Enter your GATE score correctly from the year, 2023, 2024, 2025 only/

Step 5: Upload all the required documents like your photograph, signature, degree, GATE score, and anything that is required according to the instructions provided.

Step 6: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details, then submit the form and download the copy for future reference.

DRDO RAC Scientist B Recruitment 2025: Number of Vacancies

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 152 Scientist ‘B’ posts. Out of total posts, 127 positions are in DRDO, 9 positions are in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), 16 are from College of Military Engineering (CME), Armed forces Medical College (AFMC, WESEE (Navy), and military selection centres under Army, Navy, and Air force headquarters. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.