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Dreaming of Becoming President’s ADC? Know the step-by-step journey from NDA to selection

Becoming the President of India’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC) requires joining the armed forces and building a strong, disciplined military career. The role is not applied for directly but is awarded to selected officers based on performance, leadership and service record.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
Dreaming of Becoming President’s ADC? Know the step-by-step journey from NDA to selection
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About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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